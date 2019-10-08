Exports of Services in Australia increased to 8375 AUD Million in August from 8153 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Services in Australia averaged 2339.68 AUD Million from 1971 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 9048 AUD Million in February of 2019 and a record low of 67 AUD Million in July of 1972. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Services.

