Exports of Transport Equipment (excluding Road Ve in Australia decreased to 229 AUD Million in August from 331 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Transport Equipment (excluding Road Ve in Australia averaged 121.36 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 657 AUD Million in May of 1997 and a record low of 15 AUD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Transport Equipment (excluding Road Ve.

