Exports of Travel Goods – Handbags and Similar Co in Australia decreased to 7 AUD Million in August from 9 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Travel Goods – Handbags and Similar Co in Australia averaged 2.19 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 11 AUD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Travel Goods – Handbags And Similar Co.

