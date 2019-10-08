Australia Exports of Wom. Sgirls Tex.fabrics Artcl.(not Kn

Exports of Wom. S,girls Tex.fabrics Artcl.(not Kn in Australia remained unchanged at 7 AUD Million in August from 7 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Wom. S,girls Tex.fabrics Artcl.(not Kn in Australia averaged 3.58 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 9 AUD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Wom. S,girls Tex.fabrics Artcl.(not Kn.

