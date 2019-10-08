Exports of Wood In The Rough Or Roughly Squared in Australia decreased to 48 AUD Million in August from 52 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Wood In The Rough Or Roughly Squared in Australia averaged 12.98 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 73 AUD Million in December of 2016 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in March of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Wood In The Rough Or Roughly Squared.

