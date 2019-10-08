Exports of Wood Manufactures, Nes in Australia decreased to 4 AUD Million in August from 5 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Wood Manufactures, Nes in Australia averaged 2.40 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 6 AUD Million in February of 2001 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Wood Manufactures, Nes.

