Exports of Wood, Simply Worked, & Railway Sleeper in Australia increased to 9 AUD Million in August from 8 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Wood, Simply Worked, & Railway Sleeper in Australia averaged 6.30 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 15 AUD Million in December of 2008 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Wood, Simply Worked, & Railway Sleeper.

