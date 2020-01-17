Exports to U.s.s.r. in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in November from 0 AUD Million in October of 2019. Exports to U.s.s.r. in Australia averaged 7 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 153 AUD Million in January of 1989 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in September of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports to U.s.s.r.

