Exports to Yemen in Australia decreased to 12 AUD Million in November from 23 AUD Million in October of 2019. Exports to Yemen in Australia averaged 13.73 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 98 AUD Million in February of 2005 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in June of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports to Yemen.

