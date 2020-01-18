Exports to Zambia in Australia remained unchanged at 1 AUD Million in November from 1 AUD Million in October of 2019. Exports to Zambia in Australia averaged 0.73 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 7 AUD Million in February of 2011 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports to Zambia.

