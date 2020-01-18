Exports to Zimbabwe in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in November from 0 AUD Million in October of 2019. Exports to Zimbabwe in Australia averaged 0.67 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 23 AUD Million in November of 1997 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports to Zimbabwe.

