The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Australia was worth 1432.20 billion US dollars in 2018. The GDP value of Australia represents 2.31 percent of the world economy. GDP in Australia averaged 435.12 USD Billion from 1960 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 1576.20 USD Billion in 2013 and a record low of 18.60 USD Billion in 1960. The gross domestic product (GDP) measures of national income and output for a given country’s economy. The gross domestic product (GDP) is equal to the total expenditures for all final goods and services produced within the country in a stipulated period of time. This page provides – Australia GDP – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story