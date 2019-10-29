Government Debt in Australia increased to 401749 AUD Million in September from 399059 AUD Million in August of 2019. Government Debt in Australia averaged 172792.51 AUD Million from 2007 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 401749 AUD Million in September of 2019 and a record low of -50019 AUD Million in May of 2008. This page provides – Australia Government Net Debt- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

