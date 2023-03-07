Australia’s central bank hiked its key interest rate by a quarter-point to a more than 10-year high and signaled more tightening to combat high inflation. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.60 percent. The decision was as widely expected. The interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances was also raised by 25 basis points.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Australia Hikes Key Rate To Near 11-Year High - March 7, 2023
- China Exports Continue To Fall On Weak Global Demand - March 7, 2023
- South Korea GDP Climbs 1.3% On Year In Q4 - March 6, 2023