Import Prices in Australia increased to 132.60 points in the third quarter of 2023 from 131.60 points in the second quarter of 2023. Import Prices in Australia averaged 95.98 points from 1981 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 138.40 points in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a record low of 51.50 points in the third quarter of 1981. In Australia, Import Prices correspond to the rate of change in the prices of goods and services purchased by residents of that country from, and supplied by, foreign sellers. Import Prices are heavily affected by exchange rates. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Import Prices – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

