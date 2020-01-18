Imports from Antigua and Barbuda in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in November from 0 AUD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Antigua and Barbuda in Australia averaged 0.02 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 2 AUD Million in January of 2018 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Antigua And Barbuda.

