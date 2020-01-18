Imports from APEC in Australia decreased to 19701 AUD Million in November from 21642 AUD Million in October of 2019. Imports from APEC in Australia averaged 9120.36 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 23998 AUD Million in July of 2017 and a record low of 1887 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Apec.

