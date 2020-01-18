Imports from Belgium Luxemborg in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in November from 0 AUD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Belgium Luxemborg in Australia averaged 26.13 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 106 AUD Million in June of 2003 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in July of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Belgium Luxemborg.

Read Full Story