Imports from New Zealand in Australia decreased to 551898.60 AUD THO in September from 603452.09 AUD THO in August of 2020. Imports from New Zealand in Australia averaged 440074.83 AUD THO from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 795000 AUD THO in October of 2008 and a record low of 109000 AUD THO in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from New Zealand.

Read Full Story