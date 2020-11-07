Imports from Niger in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in September from 0 AUD Million in August of 2020. Imports from Niger in Australia averaged 0.08 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2 AUD Million in August of 2010 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Niger.

