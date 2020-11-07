Imports from Nigeria in Australia decreased to 41 AUD Million in September from 50 AUD Million in August of 2020. Imports from Nigeria in Australia averaged 28.97 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 471 AUD Million in May of 2012 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Nigeria.

