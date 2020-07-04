Imports from Oman in Australia remained unchanged at 1 AUD Million in May from 1 AUD Million in April of 2020. Imports from Oman in Australia averaged 2.56 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 40 AUD Million in April of 2009 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Oman.

