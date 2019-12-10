Imports from South Africa in Australia increased to 121747.04 AUD THO in October from 67571.41 AUD THO in September of 2019. Imports from South Africa in Australia averaged 67180.05 AUD THO from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 170053.52 AUD THO in September of 2015 and a record low of 4000 AUD THO in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from South Africa.

