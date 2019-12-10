Australia Imports from South Korea

Imports from South Korea in Australia increased to 1070160.82 AUD THO in October from 996276.72 AUD THO in September of 2019. Imports from South Korea in Australia averaged 513221.46 AUD THO from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 9274871.21 AUD THO in July of 2017 and a record low of 74000 AUD THO in March of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Korea, Republic Of.

