Australia Imports from South Koreap

Imports from South Koreap in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in October from 0 AUD Million in September of 2019. Imports from South Koreap in Australia averaged 0.31 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 15 AUD Million in November of 2002 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Korea, Dem People’s Rep.

