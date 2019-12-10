Imports from Spain in Australia decreased to 175154.41 AUD THO in October from 217148.44 AUD THO in September of 2019. Imports from Spain in Australia averaged 105034.92 AUD THO from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 942276.81 AUD THO in February of 2014 and a record low of 10000 AUD THO in September of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Spain.

