Australia Imports from United Kingdom

Imports from United Kingdom in Australia decreased to 538501.58 AUD THO in November from 653258.40 AUD THO in October of 2019. Imports from United Kingdom in Australia averaged 479848.45 AUD THO from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1495000 AUD THO in November of 2008 and a record low of 199000 AUD THO in February of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Uk.

