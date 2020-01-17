Australia Imports from United States

Imports from United States in Australia increased to 3092962.33 AUD THO in November from 3088899.08 AUD THO in October of 2019. Imports from United States in Australia averaged 1790709.67 AUD THO from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 3216602.76 AUD THO in September of 2019 and a record low of 612000 AUD THO in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Us.

