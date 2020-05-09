Imports from Vanuatu in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in March from 0 AUD Million in February of 2020. Imports from Vanuatu in Australia averaged 0.05 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 4 AUD Million in September of 2003 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Vanuatu.

