Imports from Venezuela in Australia decreased to 165.50 AUD THO in March from 227.70 AUD THO in February of 2020. Imports from Venezuela in Australia averaged 203.08 AUD THO from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 10000 AUD THO in January of 1991 and a record low of 0 AUD THO in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Venezuela.

