Australia Imports – Non Monetary Gold Excl. Gold Ores & Concentrates

Imports – Non Monetary Gold Excl. Gold Ores & Concentrates in Australia decreased to 378 AUD Million in December from 480 AUD Million in November of 2019. Imports – Non Monetary Gold Excl. Gold Ores & Conc in Australia averaged 303.46 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1768 AUD Million in February of 2009 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Non Monetary Gold Excl. Gold Ores & Co.

