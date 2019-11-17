Imports of – Capital Goods (trend) in Australia decreased to 6132 AUD Million in September from 6144 AUD Million in August of 2019. Imports of – Capital Goods (trend) in Australia averaged 2713.31 AUD Million from 1981 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 6570 AUD Million in June of 2019 and a record low of 359 AUD Million in December of 1982. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Capital Goods (trend).

