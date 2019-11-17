Imports of Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Spices & Manufactu in Australia decreased to 182 AUD Million in September from 189 AUD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Spices & Manufactu in Australia averaged 78.80 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 219 AUD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 18 AUD Million in December of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Spices & Manufactu.

