Imports of Fertilizers Excl. Crude in Australia increased to 210 AUD Million in June from 153 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Fertilizers Excl. Crude in Australia averaged 84.18 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 317 AUD Million in March of 2018 and a record low of 6 AUD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Fertilizers Excl. Crude.

