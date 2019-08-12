Imports of Fish & Preparations Thereof in Australia decreased to 151 AUD Million in June from 173 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Fish & Preparations Thereof in Australia averaged 87.02 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 209 AUD Million in November of 2017 and a record low of 23 AUD Million in June of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Fish & Preparations Thereof.

