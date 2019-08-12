Imports of Fixed Vegetable Fats & Oils in Australia increased to 58 AUD Million in June from 49 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Fixed Vegetable Fats & Oils in Australia averaged 27.72 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 71 AUD Million in March of 2016 and a record low of 4 AUD Million in March of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Fixed Vegetable Fats & Oils.

Read Full Story