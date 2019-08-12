Imports of – Food & Beverages (mainly For Con in Australia remained unchanged at 1428 AUD Million in June from 1428 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Food & Beverages (mainly For Con in Australia averaged 473.95 AUD Million from 1981 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1428 AUD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 43 AUD Million in December of 1981. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Food & Beverages (mainly For Con.

