Imports of – Food & Beverages Mainly For Cons in Australia decreased to 1227 AUD Million in June from 1427 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Food & Beverages Mainly For Cons in Australia averaged 473.27 AUD Million from 1981 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1538 AUD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 46 AUD Million in April of 1982. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Food & Beverages Mainly For Cons.

Read Full Story