Imports of – Goods and Services (trend) in Australia increased to 35035 AUD Million in June from 34987 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Goods and Services (trend) in Australia averaged 11728.84 AUD Million from 1971 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 35250 AUD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 415 AUD Million in July of 1972. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Goods And Services (trend).

