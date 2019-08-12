Imports of – Goods Procured In Ports By Carri in Australia increased to 105 AUD Million in June from 104 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Goods Procured In Ports By Carri in Australia averaged 61.74 AUD Million from 1972 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 190 AUD Million in July of 2008 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in July of 1972. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Goods Procured In Ports By Carri.

