Imports of Hides, Skins & Furskins, Raw in Australia remained unchanged at 1 AUD Million in June from 1 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Hides, Skins & Furskins, Raw in Australia averaged 0.23 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 2 AUD Million in March of 1988 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in August of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Hides, Skins & Furskins, Raw.

