Imports of – Household Electrical Items in Australia decreased to 435 AUD Million in June from 538 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Household Electrical Items in Australia averaged 263.40 AUD Million from 1981 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 668 AUD Million in November of 2009 and a record low of 38 AUD Million in February of 1982. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Household Electrical Items.

