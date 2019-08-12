Imports of – Indust.transport Equip.nes in Australia decreased to 979 AUD Million in June from 1227 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Indust.transport Equip.nes in Australia averaged 380.15 AUD Million from 1981 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1494 AUD Million in February of 2019 and a record low of 40 AUD Million in February of 1983. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Indust.transport Equip.nes.

