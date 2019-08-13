Imports of Medicinal & Pharmaceutical Products in Australia decreased to 1036 AUD Million in June from 1199 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Medicinal & Pharmaceutical Products in Australia averaged 494.89 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1199 AUD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 44 AUD Million in December of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Medicinal & Pharmaceutical Products.

