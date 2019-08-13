Imports of Metal Working Machinery in Australia decreased to 71 AUD Million in June from 84 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Metal Working Machinery in Australia averaged 48.04 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 111 AUD Million in September of 2005 and a record low of 14 AUD Million in December of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Metal Working Machinery.

