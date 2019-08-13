Imports of Metalliferous Ores & Metal Scrap in Australia increased to 25 AUD Million in June from 10 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Metalliferous Ores & Metal Scrap in Australia averaged 37.23 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 247 AUD Million in January of 2018 and a record low of 3 AUD Million in June of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Metalliferous Ores & Metal Scrap.

