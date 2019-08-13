Imports of Mineral Fuels, Lubricants & Rel. Mater in Australia decreased to 2971 AUD Million in June from 3453 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Mineral Fuels, Lubricants & Rel. Mater in Australia averaged 1464.83 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4135 AUD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 56 AUD Million in December of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Mineral Fuels, Lubricants & Rel. Mater.

