Imports of Oil Seeds & Oleaginous Fruits in Australia increased to 11 AUD Million in August from 9 AUD Million in July of 2023. Imports of Oil Seeds & Oleaginous Fruits in Australia averaged 6.56 AUD Million from 1988 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 29 AUD Million in February of 1995 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Oil Seeds & Oleaginous Fruits.

