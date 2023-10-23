Imports of Organic Chemicals in Australia increased to 214 AUD Million in August from 205 AUD Million in July of 2023. Imports of Organic Chemicals in Australia averaged 201.97 AUD Million from 1988 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 382 AUD Million in November of 2006 and a record low of 54 AUD Million in December of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Organic Chemicals.

