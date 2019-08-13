Imports of – Paper & Paperboard in Australia decreased to 192 AUD Million in June from 202 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Paper & Paperboard in Australia averaged 151.14 AUD Million from 1981 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 269 AUD Million in October of 2008 and a record low of 29 AUD Million in January of 1983. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Paper & Paperboard.

